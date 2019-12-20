Renault Samsung workers launch partial strike over wage deal
BUSAN, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Renault Samsung Motors Corp. began a partial strike on Friday after failing to narrow their differences with the management over this year's wage deal.
The collective action was taken following the two sides' failure to find a middle ground during their eighth round of negotiations earlier in the day.
The management offered to effectively raise the earnings of employees by providing bonuses and other measures, but the union rejected the call and instead demanded an increase in their basic pay.
Last week, 66 percent of the 2,000-member union voted in favor of the collective action to protest the company's offer.
The labor union stressed it will continue to engage in negotiations with the management regardless of the strike, but the company has said there must first be a halt to the walkout.
In June, the two sides sealed a belated wage deal for 2018 following dozens of strikes organized by the union.
During the first 11 months of this year, vehicle sales by the automaker fell 23 percent from a year earlier. In 2018, Renault Samsung reported an 18 percent on-year decrease in sales.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
