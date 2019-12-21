U.S. military chief says 'we are prepared for whatever' from N. Korea
All Headlines 00:09 December 21, 2019
WASHINGTON, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The United States is "prepared for whatever" when it comes to a possible long-range missile launch from North Korea in the coming weeks, the chairman of the U.S. joint chiefs of staff said Friday.
Gen. Mark Milley made the comment during a press briefing at the Pentagon as tensions have grown over North Korea's threats to resume long-range missile tests unless the U.S. offers concessions before the end of the year.
"We are prepared for whatever," Milley said, refusing to discuss intelligence related to indications of an imminent launch.
