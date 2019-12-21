(LEAD) U.S. military chief says 'we are prepared for whatever' from N. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The United States is "prepared for whatever" when it comes to a possible long-range missile launch from North Korea in the coming weeks, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.
Gen. Mark Milley made the comment during a press briefing at the Pentagon as tensions have risen over North Korea's threats to resume long-range missile tests unless the U.S. offers concessions before the year-end.
"We are prepared for whatever," Milley said, refusing to discuss intelligence related to indications of an imminent launch.
"In the public sphere, though, North Korea has indicated a variety of things, and I think you're aware of all of those," he added.
North Korea has ratcheted up its rhetoric in recent weeks as a self-imposed year-end deadline for nuclear negotiations with the U.S. draws near.
Pyongyang has warned Washington of an unwanted "Christmas gift" unless the latter takes steps to salvage the negotiations that faltered since a February summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.
Two presumed engine tests at the Sohae satellite launch site have added to concerns the North is preparing to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile, which would end the moratorium it declared on nuclear and long-range missile tests in the wake of diplomatic engagement with the U.S. last year.
Speaking alongside Miller, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper expressed hope the North Koreans will return to the negotiating table.
"Clearly, we think that the political solution is the best way forward to denuclearize the peninsula and to address North Korea's programs," he said. "I have two functions here, as I've said before: one is to ensure that we are in a high state of readiness, prepared to fight and win tonight if need be, and I'm confident in that. And secondly, to enable our diplomats. So, I remain hopeful that we could again get the process started again and remain on the diplomatic path."
