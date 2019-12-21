U.S. redesignates N. Korea as violator of religious freedom
WASHINGTON, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The United States has redesignated North Korea as a violator of religious freedom, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday, continuing a designation Pyongyang earned in 2001.
North Korea is among nine Countries of Particular Concern for engaging in or tolerating "systematic, ongoing, (and) egregious violations of religious freedom," Pompeo said in a statement.
The designations were made Wednesday in accordance with the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, and subject the nations to further action by the U.S., including economic sanctions.
"These designations underscore the United States' commitment to protect those who seek to exercise their freedom of religion or belief," Pompeo said. "We believe that everyone, everywhere, at all times, should have the right to live according to the dictates of their conscience. We will continue to challenge state and non-state entities that seek to infringe upon those fundamental rights and to ensure they are held to account for their actions."
The eight other countries are Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
