Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:23 December 21, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-5 Cloudy 30

Incheon 07/-3 Sunny 30

Suwon 05/-5 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 06/-3 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 03/-7 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 09/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 08/-2 Sunny 20

Gwangju 08/-2 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 08/-2 Sunny 20

Busan 10/01 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!