SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Japan partially lifts export curbs, 'signals for talks' ahead of Seoul-Tokyo summit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biegun returns home 'empty-handed,' U.S.-N.K. talks fall through (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan eases export curbs on 1 product, Cheong Wa Dae says 'insufficient' (Donga llbo)
-- Younger generation value quality of life more than money, rely on cleaners for household chores (Segye Times)
-- Ulsan vice mayor's note shows remarks involving current mayor on 2018 elections (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japan inches down on export curb policy ahead of Seoul-Tokyo summit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Remains of 40 people discovered at former prison site in Gwangju (Hankyoreh)
-- Store owners in distress after gov't policy fails them (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mahindra considering pumping in 230 billion won to cash-strapped Ssangyong Motor (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Crude, U.S. stock tops investment return this year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon to meet Abe in China, Blue House says (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tangible outcomes expected from Moon-Abe summit (Korea Times)
(END)

