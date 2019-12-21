(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 21)
Minimize potential fallout
Impeachment may adversely affect Trump's foreign policy
U.S. President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday for allegedly abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress in its investigation. He has become the third American chief executive in U.S. history to be impeached for what he did while serving his term at the White House.
The impeachment vote represents political damage to Trump although he stands little chance of losing his presidency, as the Republican-controlled Senate is almost certain to turn down the charges against him. Nevertheless, the impeachment process is likely to have an adverse effect on his re-election bid one way or another.
Now our concern is how the megalomaniacal and unpredictable U.S. president will respond to this political setback. No one can rule out the possibility of Trump putting his foreign policy agenda on the backburner as he may try to focus on his impeachment trial, his re-election campaign and other domestic issues. So many countries around the world -- both friends and foes of America -- need to watch political developments in the U.S. more closely.
South Korea, one of America's close allies, has many more reasons than other countries to pay keen attention to the potential fallout of the House impeachment resolution. First the Moon Jae-in administration needs to check whether Trump will make any changes in his Korea policy. Some analysts expressed concerns that Trump might put more pressure on Seoul to pay much more for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops here.
The Trump administration has already demanded that South Korea pay US$5 billion for defense cost-sharing next year, five times what its pays this year. Seoul and Washington are in tense negotiation to narrow their differences over the cost-sharing issue. Trump, who is domestically backed into a corner, might seek foreign policy achievements to get out of his political trouble. He may even come up with a threat to reduce U.S. forces in Korea to force its Asian ally to pay more.
In a similar vein, President Trump is likely to strengthen trade protectionism to maximize the self-interests of the U.S. based on his "America first" slogan. Washington and Beijing has just announced a "phase one" agreement to declare a truce in their trade war. But the bilateral trade conflict might flare up again down the road. In that case, South Korea will be caught in the crossfire between the G2 economies which account for about 40 percent of the country's exports.
More seriously, Trump might take a more hardline stance on North Korea which is now threatening to conduct another provocation, possibly an ICBM test, to demand the U.S. make concessions over the stalled nuclear talks. Trump recently called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "Rocket Man" again, hinting at using military force against the recalcitrant North.
That is why South Korea should work together with not only the U.S. but also other powers such as Japan, China and Russia to speed up the North's denuclearization and settle lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. The Moon administration must make through preparations to better cope with adverse external factors including the impeachment trial of Trump. Diplomacy is getting more important than ever before.
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
2
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
3
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it conducted 'another important test' at satellite launch site
-
5
Japan suffers more damage amid protracted Seoul-Tokyo trade war
-
1
(3rd LD) Biegun fails to set up talks with N.K. during Asia trip
-
2
(LEAD) Japan lifts chip material export curbs against S. Korea ahead of trilateral summit
-
3
N.K. leader may announce suspension of nuclear talks in New Year's address: expert
-
4
(2nd LD) Biegun apparently fails to set up talks with N.K. during Asia trip
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. military chief says 'we are prepared for whatever' from N. Korea