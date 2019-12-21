(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 21)

Talks with Abe could be equally challenging. Moon cannot expect to solve all the pending issues over rulings on wartime forced labor in one summit meeting. But if the meetings can build up trust or some kind of compromise, the stalemated lower-level talks could progress.

China and Japan are our most important neighbors, who are essential partners to ensure peace and stability in the region. They must put aside conflicts over past issues and set their gaze on the future. Moon must come back with improvements in ties with our neighbors and their backing to bring North Korea back to the path of dialogue.

(END)