Middle East's only N. Korean restaurant closes
TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- A North Korea-run restaurant in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, has gone out of business ahead of the approaching deadline for the implementation of a United Nations sanction against North Korea, according to sources Saturday.
The sources in the UAE capital said the Okryu-gwan restaurant in Abu Dhabi's five-star Grand Millennium Al Wahda hotel recently shut down.
The restaurant was open as recently as early this month, but it is believed to have been forced to close by the UAE government ahead of the deadline.
The sanction adopted by the U.N. Security Council on Dec. 22, 2017, recommends that all member countries repatriate North Korean workers in order to close off dollar inflows into the communist country.
U.N. member countries have two years to fully implement the measure, the deadline for which falls on Sunday. Countries are required to report their implementation to the council by March 22 next year.
"As far as I know, the UAE government did not renew the business license of Okryu-gwan and visas of the restaurant workers," one of the sources told Yonhap News Agency.
An official at the Abu Dhabi hotel could not tell whether it was a temporary suspension or a termination but said it has been closed for the past several days.
Another Okryu-gwan branch in Dubai went out of business in March, leaving the one in Abu Dhabi the only one in the Middle East. The chain, a major North Korean restaurant brand headquartered in Pyongyang, has been suspected of being a source of dollar procurement for the North Korean regime.
