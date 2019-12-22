Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 December 22, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/00 Cloudy 30
Incheon 08/01 Cloudy 30
Suwon 09/-1 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 09/00 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 10/-1 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 10/02 Sunny 20
Jeonju 10/01 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 11/01 Cloudy 10
Jeju 12/10 Rain 60
Daegu 09/00 Cloudy 10
Busan 11/05 Cloudy 0
(END)
