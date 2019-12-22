Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

December 22, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/00 Cloudy 30

Incheon 08/01 Cloudy 30

Suwon 09/-1 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 09/00 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 10/-1 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 10/02 Sunny 20

Jeonju 10/01 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 11/01 Cloudy 10

Jeju 12/10 Rain 60

Daegu 09/00 Cloudy 10

Busan 11/05 Cloudy 0

