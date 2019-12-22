1 killed, 24 others injured in motel fire
GWANGJU, South Korea, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at a motel in South Korea's southwestern region on Sunday, killing one person and injuring 24 others, local firefighters said.
The fire started at a five-story motel in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 5:45 a.m., according to the firefighters. It was put out in some 30 minutes.
A total of 25 people were taken to nearby hospitals, but one of them was later pronounced dead. The others are getting treatment for smoke inhalation, burns and other injuries.
An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze.
