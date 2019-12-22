Go to Contents Go to Navigation

1 killed, 24 others injured in motel fire

All Headlines 09:09 December 22, 2019

GWANGJU, South Korea, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at a motel in South Korea's southwestern region on Sunday, killing one person and injuring 24 others, local firefighters said.

The fire started at a five-story motel in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 5:45 a.m., according to the firefighters. It was put out in some 30 minutes.

A total of 25 people were taken to nearby hospitals, but one of them was later pronounced dead. The others are getting treatment for smoke inhalation, burns and other injuries.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

This photo shows firefighters searching for survivors after a fire was extinguished at a motel in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul, early on Dec. 22, 2019. (Yonhap)


