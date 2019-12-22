(3rd LD) 2 killed, 31 others injured in suspected arson attack at motel
GWANGJU, South Korea, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- A suspected arson attack at a motel in South Korea's southwestern region killed two people and left 31 others injured Sunday, officials said.
The fire started at a five-story motel in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 5:45 a.m. and was put out around 6:07 a.m., according to fire officials.
The two confirmed dead are both men, aged 49 and 22, according to Kim Byung-kwan, a fire official in Gwangju.
He said the death toll may rise, as five of the 31 people being treated at nearby hospitals for smoke inhalation, burns and other injuries were still unconscious.
A 39-year-old suspect confessed to the arson attack and an investigation is under way to determine its exact cause, a police officer said.
The suspect, identified only by his surname Kim, reportedly set a pillow on fire before exiting the motel.
