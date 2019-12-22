U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States has flown a surveillance plane over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Sunday, as tensions are growing over the possibility of North Korea conducting a long-range missile test amid stalemated denuclearization talks.
According to Aircraft Spots, a U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint conducted a surveillance mission over the peninsula. It did not provide details on when the flight took place, but the mission is presumed to have been carried out over the weekend.
The flight is the latest in a series of surveillance missions that U.S. planes have conducted in recent weeks amid heightened tensions ahead of a year-end deadline Pyongyang has set for Washington to come up with a new proposal in denuclearization talks.
The North has recently conducted two apparent rocket engine tests at its west coast satellite launch site, prompting speculation it could launch a long-range rocket under the guise of peaceful space development.
The U.S. has warned the North against carrying out such provocations, urging Pyongyang to come out for talks. Pyongyang has not responded to offers for dialogue and said that it is entirely up to the U.S. what "Christmas gift" it wants to get.
Last week, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. is "prepared for whatever" when it comes to a possible long-range missile launch from North Korea.
