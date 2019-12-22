1972 -- President Park Chung-hee is re-elected to another four-year term by his hand-picked electoral college. A few months earlier, Park, a former Army general who seized power in the 1961 coup, had declared martial law and adopted the "yushin" (revitalizing reform) constitution, which critics said was intended to perpetuate his dictatorial rule. Park is assassinated by his intelligence chief in 1979.

