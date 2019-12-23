Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Dec. 23

All Headlines 08:42 December 23, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea-China summit

-- Interview with actor Ha Jung-woo of 'Ashfall'

-- Arrival of Global Hawk reconnaissance plane

Economy & Finance

-- Exports data for Dec. 11-20

-- FSC chief's press conference
