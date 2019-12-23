Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Dec. 23
All Headlines 08:42 December 23, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- S. Korea-China summit
-- Interview with actor Ha Jung-woo of 'Ashfall'
-- Arrival of Global Hawk reconnaissance plane
Economy & Finance
-- Exports data for Dec. 11-20
-- FSC chief's press conference
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
Most Saved
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
(6th LD) Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan begin high-level talks over trade war
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
3
(2nd LD) 1 killed, 32 others injured in motel fire
-
4
N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party