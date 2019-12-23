Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

December 23, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/02 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/02 Cloudy 10

Suwon 07/02 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 06/02 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 08/02 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 06/-1 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 09/04 Sleet 70

Jeonju 08/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 09/00 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 10/-1 Sunny 20

Busan 13/06 Sunny 0

