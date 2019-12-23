Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea's exports down 2 pct in first 20 days of December

All Headlines 09:14 December 23, 2019

SEJONG, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 2 percent in the first 20 days of December mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors and ships, customs data showed Monday.

The country's exports stood at US$30.4 billion in the December 1-20 period, compared with $36.6 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

By product, exports of semiconductors and ships fell 16.7 percent and 51.2 percent, respectively.

In contrast, outbound shipments of passenger cars and wireless equipment rose 2.7 percent and 3 percent, respectively, according to the data.

