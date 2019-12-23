(LEAD) Korea's exports down 2 pct in first 20 days of December
(ATTN: CORRECTS figure in para 2; ADDS details, photo from para 5)
SEJONG, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 2 percent in the first 20 days of December mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors and ships, customs data showed Monday.
The country's exports stood at US$30.4 billion in the Dec. 1-20 period, compared with $31.06 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
By product, exports of semiconductors and ships fell 16.7 percent and 51.2 percent, respectively.
In contrast, outbound shipments of passenger cars and wireless equipment rose 2.7 percent and 3 percent, respectively, according to the data.
The average daily exports -- which reflect working days -- also declined 5.1 percent on-year for the first 20 days of December, the data showed.
By destination, South Korea's exports to China and Japan rose 5.3 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.
But shipments to the United States and Vietnam fell 3.4 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.
South Korea imported goods worth $30.1 billion in the 20-day period, down 0.5 percent from a year earlier.
In November, South Korea's exports slipped 14.3 percent from a year earlier to extend their slump to a 12th consecutive month, amid the protracted trade row between the U.S. and China, and an extended slump in chip prices.
Outbound shipments reached $44.1 billion last month, compared with $51.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports fell 13 percent on-year last month to $40.7 billion, the ministry added, decreasing for the seventh consecutive month.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
(6th LD) Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
-
5
Baseball league announces 2020 regular season schedule
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
3
(2nd LD) 1 killed, 32 others injured in motel fire
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party
-
5
Moon set for China trip to meet Xi, Abe and join trilateral summit