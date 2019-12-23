Seoul stocks open nearly flat on profit-taking
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat on Monday as investors sought profits after the country's benchmark index hit the highest mark in almost eight months last week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index edged up 1.7 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,205.88 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index reached the psychologically significant threshold on Friday, boosted by the progress in the trade negotiation between the United States and China.
In Seoul, top market cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.36 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix remained unchanged. Home appliance maker LG Electronics fell 0.69 percent.
Chemical firms lost ground as well, with top player LG Chem falling 0.48 percent and No. 1 oil refiner SK Innovation sliding 0.65 percent.
Carmakers were mixed, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor rising 0.4 percent while its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis fell 0.19 percent. Kia Motors rose 0.56 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.15 won from the previous session's close.
