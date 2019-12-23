With deadline approaching, upcoming N. Korea party meeting draws keen attention
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- As North Korea is expected to hold a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party in the coming days, all eyes are on what policy change and action it will take with regard to stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
The meeting will draw keen attention as the North has threatened to take a "new way" if Washington fails to make a new proposal by the end of the year to salvage the nuclear talks, hinting that it could end diplomacy and revert to provocative behavior.
North Korea earlier said that it will convene the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the WPK later this month to address "crucial issues in line with the needs of the development of the Korean revolution and the changed situation at home and abroad."
The North did not provide a date for the meeting but observers expect that it could take place this week given that Pyongyang said in a recent statement that it is entirely up to the U.S. what "Christmas gift" it wants to get.
In an apparent prelude to the plenary session, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a meeting of the ruling party's Central Military Commission and discussed "important issues" for national defense and "core matters" for military capability for self-defense, state media reported Sunday.
What policy change will come out from the Central Committee's upcoming plenary meeting remains uncertain, but speculation is mounting that North Korea might declare an end to its denuclearization talks or scrap its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.
It was when the Central Committee held a plenary meeting in April last year that the North declared the moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests. The highly symbolic peace gesture led to full-flown diplomacy with the U.S., including the first-ever summit between the North's leader and U.S. President Donald Trump in June.
"I think that the North could rescind (those decisions) or fire ICBMs, saying that it cannot deliver on its promise any more as situations have not improved at all," Jeong Se-hyun, a former unification minister, told a recent press meeting.
"In the name of space development, (North Korea) could possibly demonstrate its enhanced ICBM capability and use it as a bargaining chip in future talks," he added.
The Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS), a think tank affiliated with Seoul's spy agency, also predicted in a recently published report that North Korea would announce an end to denuclearization talks with the U.S. in the upcoming party meeting.
"Unless there is a last-minute turnaround, the North is expected to announce its stance on the U.S. that could include the declaration of an end to denuclearization talks," it said.
It added that the North could calculate the "right timing" for a provocation so as to make a strong case for "passing the buck" for the failure of denuclearization talks over to Washington.
North Korea has conducted a series of short-range missile tests since May in apparent frustration over stalemated nuclear talks but stayed clear of such major provocations.
An ICBM test would represent a serious blow to U.S. President Donald Trump as he has boasted of the North's suspension of such provocations as one of his great diplomatic achievements.
The North recently added fuel to speculation that it might be preparing to launch an ICBM by conducting two unspecified tests this month at its west coast satellite launch site.
Some experts, however, said the North might not go as far as to test-fire a long-range missile, saying such a major provocation would leave Pyongyang little room to wiggle and bolster hard-liners in Washington.
"Such a high-intensity ICBM provocation from the start would reduce its options to choose from significantly," Hong Min, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told reporters last week. "It would also end up pushing the U.S. to a hard-line approach."
He added that North Korea will not likely carry out a major provocation, such as an ICBM test, in consideration of its ties with China, its closest ally.
"Considering the recent efforts to restore North Korea-China relations ... it would be difficult for Pyongyang to put Beijing in an awkward position," he said during a press briefing in Seoul, referring to a trilateral summit among South Korea, China and Japan slated for Christmas Eve.
Denuclearization talks have been stalled since Kim and Trump held their second summit in Hanoi in February this year as they failed to narrow wide differences over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization measures and Washington's sanctions relief.
With Pyongyang's self-imposed deadline drawing close and the growing possibility of a debacle in talks, the U.S. has warned the North against carrying out provocations and urged Pyongyang to come out for talks.
Last week, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. is "prepared for whatever" when it comes to a possible long-range missile launch from North Korea.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
