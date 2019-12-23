Seoul stocks down late Monday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks pared earlier gains late Monday morning as investors sought profits after the country's benchmark index hit an almost eight-month high last week, buoyed by progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China.
After opening slightly higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 4.33 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,199.85 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index reached the psychologically significant 2,200-point level on Friday on hopes for the Sino-American trade deal.
Analysts said the index lost ground on Monday morning as investors cashed in part of recent gains.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics lost 1.43 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slid 0.74 percent. LG Display shed 0.93 percent.
No. 1 steel maker POSCO moved down 0.81 percent and Korea Zinc fell 0.35 percent.
Logistics firms were also among losers, with Hyundai Glovis losing 0.68 percent and CJ Korea Express falling 0.98 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.25 won from the previous session's close.
