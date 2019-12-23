(LEAD) Sibling feud brewing at Hanjin as 'nut rage' heiress raps her brother's management
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Cho Hyun-ah, former Korean Air Lines Co. executive who is infamous for her "nut rage" incident in 2014, on Monday accused her younger brother of not leading Hanjin Group in accordance with the late chairman's dying injunctions, signaling a possible managerial dispute between the siblings over the transportation-centered conglomerate.
The eldest daughter of late Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho claimed that Cho Won-tae, current Hanjin Group chief and only son of Cho Yang-ho, is not following her father's teachings regarding the group management.
Cho Yang-ho died of a chronic illness at the age of 70 in April this year.
"Hanjin Group is moving away from the late chairman's last words," Hyun-ah said through her legal representative. "The late chairman wanted the family to cooperate and run the business together."
Hyun-ah said Won-tae is delaying and unfaithfully reacting when it comes to issues that need family discussion.
Industry insiders speculated that the two may have differences over Hyun-ah's return to the family-run business empire.
Before she the "nut rage" incident -- when she ordered a Korean Air plane to return to its gate at a New York airport after losing her temper over the way she was served macadamia nuts -- Hyun-ah was an executive for Korean Air and its hotel unit, KAL Hotel Network Co.
Last year, she came back as president of KAL Hotel Network, but had to step down after less than a month due to public criticism.
Industry insiders said an inheritance battle at Hanjin Group can start with the latest incident.
Recently, Cho's family completed the process of inheriting Cho Yang-ho's stocks in the group's holding firm.
Won-tae saw his stake in Hanjin KAL Corp., the group's holding company, rise to 6.46 percent from 2.32 percent and took the business helm as the chief of the group.
Cho Hyun-ah and Cho Hyun-min, the youngest daughter of Cho Yang-ho, hold a 6.43 percent and a 6.42 percent stake in Hanjin KAL, respectively.
With the news, Hanjin KAL shot up 17.92 percent to trade at 45,400 won as of 2:00 p.m.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
