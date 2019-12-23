Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China
By Lee Chi-dong
BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to prevent military tensions on the Korean Peninsula from rising again in a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.
"The recent situations, in which dialogue between North Korea and the United States has been suspended and tensions on the Korean Peninsula are being heightened, are not beneficial to both of our countries and North Korea," Moon told Xi in front of pool reporters at the start of their summit in Beijing.
Moon took note of China's "important role" so far in efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace.
He expressed hope for close cooperation between Seoul and Pyongyang to seize a rare opportunity to bear fruit in the denuclearization process.
He added he's looking forward to meeting Xi again in South Korea in the near future.
Xi pointed out that China and South Korea are "influential" countries not just in Asia but also in the world.
"We have a wide range of common understanding in various fields, including on further developing bilateral relations, facilitating regional peace, stability and prosperity, and defending multilateralism and a free trade system," Xi said.
He added that the two sides should further strengthen their "strategic cooperative partnership."
It marked their first one-on-one talks in half a year following the previous session held in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
(6th LD) Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
-
5
Baseball league announces 2020 regular season schedule
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
3
S. Korea brings in first Global Hawk unmanned aircraft
-
4
(2nd LD) 1 killed, 32 others injured in motel fire
-
5
Moon set for China trip to meet Xi, Abe and join trilateral summit