Ruling party, 4 smaller rivals reach deal on election, prosecution reform bills
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and its four smaller rivals agreed on a deal Monday to revise details about fast-tracked bills on electoral and prosecution reform, moving a step closer to putting them to a vote.
The DP, three minor parties and one splinter group reached a deal, avoiding the risk of a failure to produce a breakthrough this year. But the move will likely herald strong protests from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP).
The main bone of contention was how to revise an electoral reform bill that is aimed at introducing a mixed-member proportional (MMP) representation system ahead of the April 15 general elections.
Under the deal, the number of directly elected seats and proportional representation (PR) slots will be kept at 253 and 47, respectively, in the 300-member National Assembly.
But the number of PR posts to be allocated under the MMP representation scheme will be limited to 30.
The existing single-member district system has contributed to advancing South Korea's democracy. But it has also generated many dead votes and has mostly benefited two large parties, aggravating deeply rooted regionalism.
In the MMP representation system, parliamentary seats are tied to the percentage of voters' support for political parties.
Smaller parties voiced support for introducing the new PR system to increase their presence in South Korean politics.
Monday's deal also did not include a contentious proposal to adopt a new election rule that allows a candidate to run for both a directly elected parliamentary seat and a PR slot.
The system permits a candidate who loses an election by a thin margin to get a PR seat. Three minor parties and one fringe group wanted the new rule, claiming that it will help root out regionalism.
But the DP opposed the proposal, voicing concerns that the system could be misused to ensure parliamentary seats for multiple-term lawmakers.
In April, the DP and the three minor parties reached a tentative deal to overhaul the election system. They designated it as fast-track legislation, along with proposals to reform the state prosecution, despite vehement opposition from the LKP.
Monday's deal backpedaled from the April agreement, under which the number of PR slots would have been raised to 75. It also scaled back from the parties' attempt to raise the number of PR seats to 50.
The prosecution reform bill centers on establishing a separate unit to probe alleged corruption by high-ranking public officials and giving more investigative power to police.
As early as Monday, those bills are expected to be put on the table, a step necessary for a parliamentary vote.
The LKP called its rivals' agreement political collusion, vowing to deter the parliamentary passage of the measures.
