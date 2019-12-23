(LEAD) Veteran female police officer promoted to chief superintendent general
(ATTN: ADDS Lee's comments in paras 3-5)
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- A veteran police officer with more than 30 years of experience was promoted to chief superintendent general Monday, becoming the second woman in South Korea's police history to rise to the rank.
In addition to the rank change, Lee Eun-jung, who is currently principal of the Central Police Academy, was appointed as principal of the Korean National Police University, according to the police.
In a phone interview with Yonhap, Lee said she became a police officer "thinking that (she) could help people in difficult circumstances."
Mentioning the time when the #MeToo movement surfaced during her term as head of the Seoul Metropolitan Agency's Community Safety Department, Lee said the experience of investigating sexual crimes made her think about women's rights.
The 54-year-old Seoul native began her police career in 1988 as a sergeant. She has since gone through various posts, including chief of the Seoul Mapo Police Station and head of the Community Safety Dept. at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
With just six chief superintendent generals in the police, it is the second-highest rank after the top-ranking commissioner general.
