Seoul stocks close nearly flat on profit taking
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed nearly flat on Monday as investors took a breather and cashed in recent gains after the market hit an almost eight-month high last week, buoyed by progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.47 points, or 0.02 percent, to finish at 2,203.71. Trade volume was high at 494 million shares worth 4.5 trillion won (US$3.86 billion), with losers outpacing gainers 495 to 342.
The index managed to stay above the psychologically significant 2,200-point level after reaching the threshold on Friday amid hopes for a Sino-American trade deal.
Analysts said the index lost ground on Monday morning as investors cashed in part of recent gains amid the improved outlook over the deal.
"With the U.S. stock market also standing firm, investors' sentiment here is stable," Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, said.
On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said on his Twitter account that he had a "very good talk" with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the trade row.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also recently said that the phase-one trade deal with China was ready for signing in early January.
Foreigners remained net buyers for the 5th consecutive session, purchasing a net 26 billion won. Individuals dumped a net 319 billion won, while institutional investors bought a net 279 billion won.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics closed 0.89 percent lower at 55,500 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.42 percent at 94,600 won.
Chemical firms closed bearish, with industry leader LG Chem losing 0.48 percent at 313,000 won and top cosmetics firm AmorePacific falling 2.48 percent at 196,500 won.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motors surrendered 1.21 percent at 122,500 won and auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis lost 0.76 percent at 260,000 won.
SsangYong Motor, on the other hand, moved up 5.93 percent on reports that Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra is reviewing making a major investment in the South Korean unit.
Samsung BioLogics jumped 6.56 percent as local brokerage houses suggested improved earnings estimate for 2020. Celltrion advanced 2.47 percent at 186,500 won and Hanmi Pharmaceutical rose 2 percent at 305,500 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,164.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.70 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
(6th LD) Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
-
5
Baseball league announces 2020 regular season schedule
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
3
S. Korea brings in first Global Hawk unmanned aircraft
-
4
Moon set for China trip to meet Xi, Abe and join trilateral summit
-
5
(4th LD) Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas