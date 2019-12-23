S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 23, 2019
All Headlines 16:32 December 23, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.342 1.349 -0.7
3-year TB 1.380 1.392 -1.2
10-year TB 1.642 1.673 -3.1
2-year MSB 1.399 1.405 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.951 1.959 -0.8
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 0.0
(END)
