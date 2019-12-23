Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
------------------
S. Korea to contribute 2 bln won to help N. Korea restore typhoon-hit regions
SEOUL -- South Korea will provide some 2 billion won (US$1.72 million) to the Korean Red Cross to help North Korean villages still reeling from the aftermath of typhoons that lashed the impoverished nation last summer, the unification ministry said Monday.
The Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Promotion Council approved the expenditure plan to provide the money to help North Korea repair typhoon-hit facilities in Pyongan and Hamgyong provinces and conduct drills to beef up North Koreans' disaster preparedness, according to the ministry.
------------------
(2nd LD) Sibling feud brewing at Hanjin as 'nut rage' heiress challenges brother for helm
SEOUL -- In what could be a signal of a family feud at South Korea's largest logistics conglomerate, Hanjin Group, the eldest daughter of the group's late chairman on Monday accused her younger brother of ruining the family business.
Cho Hyun-ah, former head of Korean Air Lines Co., claimed her younger brother, Won-tae, was not following their late father's teachings on how to run Hanjin Group, only seven months after their father and former group chairman Cho Yang-ho died from a chronic illness.
------------------
Choi Ji-woo awaits her first child's birth in May
SEOUL -- Star actress Choi Ji-woo is awaiting the birth of her first child in May next year, her management agency said Monday.
"Choi Ji-woo is going to be a mother in May next year," YG Entertainment said, adding that "she is currently focused on prenatal education delightedly."
YG also said Choi is in healthy condition.
------------------
Flows of tourists nose-dive between S. Korea, Japan amid trade row
SEOUL -- As a trade row between South Korea and Japan has continued for months, their tourist exchanges have taken a steep dive, hammering one of the most lucrative tourist routes in Asia.
The number of Korean travelers visiting Japan nose-dived to some 205,000 in November, registering a dramatic fall of 65.1 percent in comparison with the same month last year, according to data by the Japan National Tourism Organization, provided by the Korea Tourism Organization.
------------------
(LEAD) Prosecution demands retrial of S. Korea's worst serial murder case
SUWON, South Korea -- State prosecutors on Monday submitted a document seeking a retrial of South Korea's worst serial murder case following a twist of events that indicated an innocent man could have been wrongly convicted instead of the actual criminal.
Investigators at the district prosecutors office in Suwon, south of Seoul, said their probe found that a 52-year-old man, surnamed Yoon, could have been mistakenly charged for one of the crimes collectively known as the "Lee Chun-jae serial murder case," after the prime suspect's name.
------------------
KBO champs Doosan Bears sign pitcher Raul Alcantara from another S. Korean club
SEOUL -- South Korean baseball champions Doosan Bears announced on Monday they've plucked right-hander Raul Alcantara from another local club, KT Wiz.
The Bears signed Alcantara via free agency on a one-year deal worth US$700,000. They've completed their foreign pitcher signings, having earlier signed former major leaguer Chris Flexen.
------------------
No decision yet on reported trilateral FM talks between S. Korea, U.S., Japan: ministry
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry said Monday that no decision has been made regarding a report that the United States is working to set up a trilateral foreign ministers' meeting with South Korea and Japan next month.
Japan's Kyodo News reported that the U.S. is eyeing a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in San Francisco in mid-January.
------------------
(LEAD) Veteran female police officer promoted to chief superintendent general
SEOUL -- A veteran police officer with more than 30 years of experience was promoted to chief superintendent general Monday, becoming the second woman in South Korea's police history to rise to the rank.
In addition to the rank change, Lee Eun-jung, who is currently principal of the Central Police Academy, was appointed as principal of the Korean National Police University, according to the police.
------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to expand size of proposed national park in Yongsan
SEOUL -- South Korea decided Monday to expand the boundary of an envisioned national park in Yongsan, central Seoul, as the U.S. forces stationed here have kicked off the return process for a major military base.
South Korea is pushing to establish a sprawling park in Yongsan as the United States has initiated the process to vacate the Yongsan Garrison, once home to the headquarters of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), as part of its military base relocation process.
------------------
(4th LD) Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas
BEIJING -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to prevent military tensions on the Korean Peninsula from rising further in a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.
"The recent situations, in which dialogue between North Korea and the United States has been suspended and tensions on the Korean Peninsula are being heightened, are not beneficial to both of our countries and North Korea," Moon told Xi in front of pool reporters at the start of their summit held at the Great Hall of the People.
(END)
-
