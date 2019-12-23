S. Korea coach continuing push to get Europe-based stars for Olympic football qualifiers

Kim is training with the national men's under-22 team in Gangneung, some 230 kilometers east of Seoul, in preparation of the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship. That competition, scheduled to run from Jan. 8-26 in Thailand, will also serve as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The top three teams from the tournament will reach the Olympics. With Japan having already qualified as the host country, if they reach the semifinals, the three other semifinalists will be guaranteed spots in the Olympics without having to play the third-place contest.

