Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon, Xi agree on need to revive momentum for U.S.-N. Korea dialogue (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas (Kookmin Daily)
-- Speaker Moon introduces contentious bill on electoral reform (Donga llbo)
-- Moon, Xi stress importance of reviving U.S.-N. Korea dialogue momentum (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon, Xi agree on need to maintain momentum for U.S.-N. Korea dialogue momentum (Segye Times)
-- Speaker introduces controversial bill on electoral reform late at night (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon keeps quiet about China's restrictions on tours to S. Korea, Xi raises THAAD issue (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon, Xi agree on need to revive momentum for U.S.-N. Korea dialogue momentum (Hankyoreh)
-- Speaker tables electoral reform bill, main opposition launches filibuster (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon, Xi stress need to keep dialogue momentum for U.S.-N. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon and Xi try to mend fences (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon stresses China's role in NK issues, says stalled dialogue harms all parties (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Xi agree on need to revive dialogue on N. Korea (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
5
Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: report
-
1
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea brings in first Global Hawk unmanned aircraft
-
3
(4th LD) Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas
-
4
With deadline approaching, upcoming N. Korea party meeting draws keen attention
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability