December 24, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon, Xi agree on need to revive momentum for U.S.-N. Korea dialogue (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas (Kookmin Daily)
-- Speaker Moon introduces contentious bill on electoral reform (Donga llbo)
-- Moon, Xi stress importance of reviving U.S.-N. Korea dialogue momentum (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon, Xi agree on need to maintain momentum for U.S.-N. Korea dialogue momentum (Segye Times)
-- Speaker introduces controversial bill on electoral reform late at night (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon keeps quiet about China's restrictions on tours to S. Korea, Xi raises THAAD issue (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon, Xi agree on need to revive momentum for U.S.-N. Korea dialogue momentum (Hankyoreh)
-- Speaker tables electoral reform bill, main opposition launches filibuster (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon, Xi stress need to keep dialogue momentum for U.S.-N. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon and Xi try to mend fences (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon stresses China's role in NK issues, says stalled dialogue harms all parties (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Xi agree on need to revive dialogue on N. Korea (Korea Times)
