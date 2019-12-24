(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 24)

Another issue at stake is whether Cheong Wa Dae also interfered with a primary to select the mayoral candidate of the ruling party. Circumstantial evidence demonstrates that the presidential office actively engaged in getting Song's rivals to drop out of the primary race to help Song become the sole candidate. Lim Dong-ho, a then-senior DPK member and Song's rival, backed up the election-meddling allegations by claiming that Cheong Wa Dae offered him the post of consul general in Kobe, Japan, in return for giving up his mayoral bid. Lim rejected the offer because he wanted the consul general post in Osaka instead.