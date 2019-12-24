(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 24)

It all began with the Blue House. As a senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, Cho forced his aids to halt an inspection on the former vice mayor of Busan, who had served as a director of the powerful Financial Services Commission (FSC). The presidential office says the decision was under its jurisdiction. But that goes against our common sense because Cho did not ask the prosecution to dig into Yoo's illegal acts despite mounting evidence. The suspicions over Cho will be cleared in court, but the fact that he blocked a Blue House inspection on a high official in Busan deserves criticism.