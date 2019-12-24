S. Korea, China to cooperate on East Asia Railway Community Initiative
By Lee Chi-dong
CHENGDU, China, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has secured China's support for the East Asia Railway Community Initiative during his talks with Premier Li Keqiang, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They had more than two hours of formal meeting and welcoming dinner in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, on Monday, a day before the opening of a trilateral summit involving Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Moon mentioned the high-speed railway between the southwestern Chinese city and Europe.
Reconnecting inter-Korean roads and railways, and linking those with China and Europe as key logistical networks in Eurasia will serve as a foundation for a multilateral peace and security system, Moon was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
The president asked China to become a partner in efforts to realize the East Asia Railway Community Initiative, she added.
Li replied that his government is willing to work together with South Korea on such a vision, Ko said.
He also reaffirmed China's support for dialogue between North Korea and the United States, and stressed that Beijing would continue a "positive role" through close communication with Seoul for peace on the peninsula.
With regard to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Li said China has left the door open for India to join it any time.
If the deal is signed next year and takes effect, it would inject "strong vigor" into the global economy, Li said.
In response, Moon suggested continued efforts "till the last minute" for India's participation in the RCEP.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
5
Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: report
-
1
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas
-
3
With deadline approaching, upcoming N. Korea party meeting draws keen attention
-
4
S. Korea brings in first Global Hawk unmanned aircraft
-
5
(LEAD) Moon, Xi agree on need to maintain momentum of dialogue with N. Korea