S. Korea to cut tariff rates on 77 products in 2020
SEJONG, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a plan to lower tariff rates on 77 products next year to bolster the country's industrial competitiveness and stabilize prices of domestic goods.
The products covered by a tariff quota include crude oil, liquefied natural gas and cobalt sulfate, a key ingredient in making batteries for electric vehicles, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Under the tariff quota, which is set to take effect between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 next year, tariff rates on raw materials for rechargeable batteries, including cobalt sulfate and lithium cobalt oxide, are set to be lowered to zero percent, the ministry said.
Tariff rates on crude oil designed to make naphtha are set to be lowered to 0.5 percent, it added.
Meanwhile, the government said it will impose higher tariff rates on 14 products next year, including steamed rice, frozen pollock and hot pepper pastes, by taking into account the difference between domestic and foreign prices of agricultural and fishery goods.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
5
Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: report
-
1
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas
-
3
With deadline approaching, upcoming N. Korea party meeting draws keen attention
-
4
S. Korea brings in first Global Hawk unmanned aircraft
-
5
(LEAD) Moon, Xi agree on need to maintain momentum of dialogue with N. Korea