Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 December 24, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 05/-3 Sunny 0
Suwon 08/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 08/-2 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 10/-3 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 06/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 10/-2 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 11/01 Cloudy 10
Jeju 12/06 Cloudy 10
Daegu 11/00 Cloudy 10
Busan 13/03 Sunny 20
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
Most Saved
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
5
Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: report
-
1
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas
-
3
With deadline approaching, upcoming N. Korea party meeting draws keen attention
-
4
S. Korea brings in first Global Hawk unmanned aircraft
-
5
(LEAD) Moon, Xi agree on need to maintain momentum of dialogue with N. Korea