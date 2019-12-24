LG to unveil dual-screen 5G smartphone at MWC
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. will showcase its new flagship smartphone with a dual screen and 5G connectivity at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February, industry sources said Tuesday.
The Korean electronics giant is scheduled to unveil the new 5G phone, V60 ThinQ, at MWC Barcelona 2020, under the ultra-fast wireless network, according to the sources.
"LG Electronics is planning to showcase V60 ThinQ as next year's first smartphone to expand its presence in the 5G market," said an industry official who asked not to be named. "The company is expected to increase its shipments in South Korea, the United States and Japan."
The company previously showcased the V50 ThinQ that supports 5G networks alongside the 4G-based G8 ThinQ at MWC 2019.
LG Electronics is also expected to showcase an accompanying second-screen accessory for the V60 ThinQ that offers a dual-screen experience when combined with the main phone.
The new smartphone will also be equipped with an upgraded folding structure. The earlier version adopted "free stop hinge" technology, which is designed to add the ability to stop and hold the second screen at any position.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
5
Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: report
-
1
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas
-
3
With deadline approaching, upcoming N. Korea party meeting draws keen attention
-
4
S. Korea brings in first Global Hawk unmanned aircraft
-
5
(LEAD) Moon, Xi agree on need to maintain momentum of dialogue with N. Korea