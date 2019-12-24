Brokerages' net profit down 28.5 pct in Q3
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and foreign securities firms saw their combined net profit fall 28.5 percent in the third quarter from a quarter earlier due in part to declines in commission fees, data showed Tuesday.
The combined net profit of 56 local and foreign brokerages in South Korea stood at 988.9 billion won (US$850.5 million) in the July-September period, down from 1.38 trillion won in the April-June period, according to the preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
Brokerage commission fees fell 8.2 percent on-quarter to 821.1 billion won in the third quarter.
Fees from investment banking services declined 16.2 percent on-quarter to 749.5 billion won, and those from wealth management businesses fell 14.2 percent to 255.6 billion won for the third quarter, the data showed.
The securities firms saw their combined return on equity fall 0.2 percentage point to 6.6 percent in the first nine months of 2019.
At the end of September, the combined assets of 56 brokerages stood at 488.1 trillion won, down 0.5 percent from three months earlier, according to the data.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X releases Latin music in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
-
5
S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
-
1
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
2
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
5
Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: report
-
1
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) Moon to Xi: Tensions on Korean Peninsula not beneficial to China, two Koreas
-
3
With deadline approaching, upcoming N. Korea party meeting draws keen attention
-
4
S. Korea brings in first Global Hawk unmanned aircraft
-
5
(LEAD) Moon, Xi agree on need to maintain momentum of dialogue with N. Korea