Seoul stocks open nearly flat on profit taking
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat on Tuesday as investors cashed in profits, although the U.S. stock market closed at a record high on optimism over the Sino-American trade deal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index edged up 1.95 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,205.66 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
In Seoul, shares mostly traded mixed across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.18 percent while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.74 percent. LG Display slipped 0.31 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motors rose 0.41 percent, while its smaller sister, Kia Motor, moved down 0.11 percent.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics moved up 1.78 percent and Celltrion advanced 0.54 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical added 0.16 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,162.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.40 won from the previous session's close.
The South Korean stock market will be closed on Wednesday for Christmas.
