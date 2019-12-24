U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. aviation authorities issued a warning for commercial airlines earlier this month about the possibility of North Korea launching a long-range missile in the coming weeks, a news report has said.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued the alert "warning of longer-range missile test launches prior to the end of 2019, or in the early part of 2020," U.S. broadcaster ABC News said Monday (local time), citing a threat analysis it obtained from the FAA.
South Korean and U.S officials are on alert this week for a potential long-range missile test, it added.
North Korea has strongly suggested it could scrap its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests unless the U.S. sweetens its negotiating proposal by year's end so as to move their stalled nuclear talks forward.
Pyongyang also said it is up to the U.S. what "Christmas gift" it wants to get.
The communist nation also carried out two "important" tests at its satellite launch site earlier this month. The apparent rocket engine tests deepened concern that Pyongyang is gearing up preparations for an ICBM launch.
The ABC report also raised the possibility that North Korea may test its solid-fuel rocket or a sea-based ballistic missile, saying that launching a long-range missile would put them at risk of souring ties with China and Russia, and pressure U.S. President Donald Trump to take a hard-line approach.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
