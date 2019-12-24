Moon suggests regional community based on free trade, peace
By Lee Chi-dong
CHENGDU, China, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in presented his vision Tuesday for a Northeast Asian economic community based on free trade, peace and partnerships in response to the fourth industrial revolution.
He was addressing a "business summit" held here just ahead of his group talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
Moon called for the co-prosperity of the three regional powers amid global low growth and protectionism.
"Leading the fourth industrial revolution era, we will move toward a new era of joint prosperity," Moon said with Abe and Li in attendance.
He proposed three principles for cooperation to achieve the goal.
"The first is cooperation to strengthen free trade order," he said. Seoul and Beijing are in negotiations on the service and investment sectors to follow up on their free trade agreement (FTA) signed in 2015.
They are also pushing for a tripartite FTA with Japan.
Moon also stressed that the trio should deepen partnerships on new industries in response to the fourth industrial revolution.
"The third is cooperation for peace in Northeast Asia," he said.
More business opportunities will be created if a regional energy, economic and peace community with the start of the Northeast Asian Railway Community is realized, he added.
He reminded Abe, Li and participating business leaders of a proverb saying, "Better is a close neighbor than a distant relative."
South Korea, China and Japan are close neighbors that have long shared history and culture, he pointed out.
The trilateral business summit, the seventh of its kind, was co-organized by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Japan Business Federation and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. Hundreds of business representatives from the three nations took part in it.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
