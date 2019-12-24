Seoul stocks down late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks skidded late Tuesday morning after opening nearly flat as investors sought profits ahead of the year-end.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 9.52 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,194.19 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index closed above the psychologically significant 2,200-point level on Friday and Monday on hopes for the Sino-American trade deal.
On Tuesday, however, investors offloaded local shares to cash in recent gains. The South Korean financial market will be closed on Wednesday for Christmas.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.54 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.21 percent. Home appliance maker LG Electronics fell 0.41 percent.
Carmakers also traded lower, with industry leader Hyundai Motors losing 0.41 percent and its auto-parts arm Hyundai Mobis sliding 0.58 percent. No. 2 automaker Kia Motor moved down 1.01 percent.
Amid a simmering family feud at South Korea's largest logistics conglomerate, Hanjin Group, shares of Hanjin KAL, the group's holding firm, rose 1.73 percent, after shooting up 20 percent in the previous session.
Its flagship Korean Air, on the other hand, lost 3.61 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,163.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.40 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
