Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan, China confirm joint push for peaceful denuclearization

All Headlines 13:54 December 24, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with joint press briefing; CHANGES headline, photo)
By Lee Chi-dong

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea, China and Japan on Tuesday reaffirmed their shared goal of achieving the denuclearization of Korea via peaceful means and emphasized the importance of promoting multilateral free trade.

"(We) had in-depth dialogue on the Korean Peninsula security conditions, in particular," Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in a post-summit joint press briefing here with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

They have confirmed that denuclearizing the peninsula and establishing permanent peace are a common goal and agreed that negotiations are the only resolution, Li added. He hosted this year's trilateral summit, the eighth of its kind, among the regional powers.

"The three nations will continue to work together to resolve the problem in a political manner," he said, adding the leaders had "candid and effective" discussions.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint press briefing on their summit results in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Dec. 24, 2019. (Yonhap)

Moon also said the trio has decided to keep communicating and cooperating with one another in the Korea peace process.

"We have shared the perception that peace on the Korean Peninsula are in the interest of the three nations and agreed to make joint efforts for the substantive progress of denuclearization and peace (efforts) via early dialogue between North Korea and the United States," he said.

The Japanese prime minister condemned Pyongyang for its recent "ballistic missile" launches, calling it a "serious threat" to regional security.

The common position of the three countries is that it's important to fully implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions on the North and maintain the momentum of the Washington-Pyongyang dialogue, Abe said.

He added that he explained Tokyo's stance on the issue of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korea decades ago in his talks with Moon and Li.

Meanwhile, they adopted a joint statement on a vision for far-reaching tripartite cooperation in the coming decade.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!