LG Chem says no decision yet on spinoff of battery biz
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical company, said Tuesday it has yet to make a decision on whether to spin off its battery business.
LG Chem said in a regulatory filing that it is "mulling various strategic options to strengthen competitiveness of its battery business, though no specific decision has been made yet."
LG Chem said it will submit a regulatory filing within a month if it makes a specific decision on the issue.
The move comes as the company is pushing to expand its battery business to 50 percent of its revenue by 2024 from 27.7 percent in 2019.
Earlier this month, LG Chem said it will establish a 50:50 joint venture with General Motors to build a battery cell assembly plant in the United States.
The joint venture will set up a battery cell assembly plant in the Lordstown area of northeast Ohio. The groundbreaking is expected to take place in mid-2020.
Battery cells to be produced at the plant will be supplied to GM's battery-electric vehicles, according to LG Chem.
The EV battery market has been on a roll as automakers around the world race to go electric and eco-friendly due to tightened regulations on greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists say are to blame for global warming.
The latest investment could help strengthen LG Chem's position as a global market leader in the EV battery sector.
LG Chem has supplied batteries to more than 2.7 million electric vehicles, including those of GM, Ford, Renault, Volvo, Audi, Volkswagen and Daimler, as well as South Korea's largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor Co., and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors Corp.
LG Chem has another electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan. It also operates electric vehicle battery plants in China, Poland and South Korea.
