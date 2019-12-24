Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LS Cable wins 51 bln-won deal from Thailand

December 24, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Tuesday that it has clinched an order worth 51 billion won (US$44 million) to build a signal and telecommunication system at a Thai railway.

Under the deal with the State Railway of Thailand, LS Cable will join hands with Italian-Thai Development Corp. to design, make and install a signal and telecommunication system at 132-kilometer-long double-track railway lines in Thailand.

The project is worth about 94.4 billion won. LS Cable said its stake is worth 51 billion won while the rest is held by Italian-Thai Development.

