5 injured in POSCO plant explosion
GWANGYANG, South Korea, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- At least five employees were injured in an explosion at a plant operated by South Korean steelmaker POSCO on Tuesday, fire officials said.
Two explosions occurred within five minutes, starting at 1:14 p.m., at the steelmaker's plant in Gwangyang, 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
Five employees working at the plant have been transported to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Nearly 50 firefighters have been dispatched to the site, with the city temporarily warning residents and closing down a bridge near the plant.
POSCO and fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the accident, such as a possible oil leak, once they have put out the fire. The plant is reportedly difficult to approach due to fire.
