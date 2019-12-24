Military closely watching N.K. moves on Christmas Eve: Seoul officials
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Few signs of unusual military moves have been detected in North Korea so far, officials said Tuesday, amid concern Pyongyang could test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as a "Christmas gift" to the United States.
Officials noted, however, that the North could undertake a surprise provocation at any time and that the South's military is maintaining readiness for a worst-case scenario while keeping a close watch over the communist neighbor.
"There have not been specific moves in the North as of now that indicate high-profile military actions," a military officer said. "We have been fully prepared for any incidents, and we always keep in mind a worst-case scenario."
As denuclearization negotiations with the U.S. have made little progress, North Korea warned that it is entirely up to the U.S. to decide what Christmas gift it gets, sparking concerns that Pyongyang could carry out highly provocative acts such as an ICBM launch.
When firing its Hwasong-14 ICBM on July 4, 2017, the North labeled it as "a gift" for the U.S.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo visited the command and control center of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Saturday to check readiness and called for maintaining a watertight posture, stressing "the very grave situations," according to the officials.
The U.S. has sent its surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula on a nearly daily basis, sometimes several types in a day, to step up its monitoring of North Korea.
Earlier this month, the North carried out rocket engine tests twice at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station, better known as the Dongchang-ri site, claiming that the tests will have "an important impact" on changing its strategic position in the near future and will bolster its "reliable strategic nuclear deterrent."
Such threats came as the year-end deadline leader Kim Jong-un set for the U.S. to come up with new proposals to move the stalled talks forward is drawing near. The regime has threatened to take "a new way" other than dialogue if Washington fails to do so.
Asked about the chance of an ICBM launch within the next couple days, the officials noted that the North might have to take some preliminary steps to justify such a move.
"Launching ICBMs back in 2017, North Korea claimed that they were satellite launches for a peaceful space development program. And it had taken steps in advance such as notifying relevant entities of its plans," another official said.
A series of U.N. Security Council resolutions have banned the North from conducting tests that could be used to build ballistic missiles.
In case of ICBM launches, the South Korean military, in coordination with the U.S., can detect related signs around a couple of days before due mainly to their employment of liquid fuel, he added.
Military authorities here believe that North Korea used liquid fuel during its two engine tests this month, though Pyongyang has been trying to convert its liquid fuel-based long-range missiles into solid fuel ones, as solid fuel is easier to manage and faster to load onto projectiles so as to make it more difficult to be detected.
So far this year, North Korea has carried out 13 rounds of major weapons tests, and they have not involved long-range missiles. In 2017, leader Kim announced a halt to all nuclear and ICBM tests, which U.S. President Donald Trump has cited as one of his main diplomatic feats.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
