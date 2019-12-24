Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. launches antidumping probe into Korean cigarettes

All Headlines 15:35 December 24, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an antidumping duty investigation into cigarettes imported from South Korea.

The commission said it will determine whether "there is a reasonable indication" that an industry in the United States is materially injured or threatened due to imports of South Korean cigarettes that are allegedly sold in the U.S. at less than fair value.

U.S. launches antidumping probe into Korean cigarettes - 1

The commission said it must reach a preliminary determination in antidumping duty investigations by Feb. 3, 2020, unless the U.S. commerce department extends the time for initiation.

The probe came after a coalition against Korean cigarettes -- Xcaliber International and Cheyenne International -- filed a petition on Dec. 18.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#antidumping probe
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!