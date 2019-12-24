KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Donga Socio Holdings 108,500 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 249,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,050 DN 950
Kogas 38,550 UP 50
Hanwha 25,350 UP 100
DB HiTek 26,650 UP 700
SK hynix 93,800 DN 800
Youngpoong 639,000 UP 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,450 DN 100
LGInt 14,700 0
DongkukStlMill 5,950 DN 40
SBC 15,950 0
Hyundai M&F INS 27,900 0
BukwangPharm 14,600 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,450 UP 200
TaekwangInd 1,071,000 UP 29,000
HankookShellOil 340,000 UP 1,500
SsangyongCement 5,750 UP 30
TONGYANG 1,425 DN 25
Daesang 23,350 DN 200
SKNetworks 6,040 UP 10
ORION Holdings 17,400 UP 200
CJ 96,000 DN 500
JWPHARMA 28,850 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,350 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 122,000 DN 500
AmoreG 83,000 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,900 DN 300
Shinsegae 277,500 DN 8,000
Nongshim 233,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 37,000 UP 550
Hyosung 83,800 UP 1,200
LOTTE 38,750 DN 50
AK Holdings 34,500 UP 1,000
Binggrae 55,600 UP 400
GCH Corp 21,250 DN 300
LotteChilsung 141,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,600 UP 50
POSCO 240,000 DN 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 85,500 DN 1,100
