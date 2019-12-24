KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDS 195,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,850 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,970 DN 40
DB INSURANCE 54,500 DN 100
SLCORP 17,600 DN 50
Yuhan 242,000 DN 1,500
SamsungElec 55,000 DN 500
NHIS 13,100 UP 50
SK Discovery 25,100 UP 100
LS 47,650 DN 400
GC Corp 127,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 31,650 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,300 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 225,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 121,000 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,700 DN 50
SKC 49,900 UP 600
GS Retail 39,450 UP 150
KISWire 20,350 DN 250
LotteFood 413,500 UP 1,000
NEXENTIRE 9,090 0
CHONGKUNDANG 97,600 UP 400
KCC 233,000 UP 1,000
KAL 28,000 DN 1,100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,430 DN 110
LG Corp. 74,900 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 2,030 DN 115
BoryungPharm 15,400 DN 50
L&L 13,950 DN 250
NamyangDairy 436,000 UP 11,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,700 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 45,550 DN 250
HITEJINRO 28,100 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 150,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 71,000 0
DaelimInd 91,000 DN 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14250 0
KiaMtr 44,700 DN 50
Ottogi 549,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 21,750 DN 500
