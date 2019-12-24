KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,400 0
MERITZ SECU 3,995 UP 30
HtlShilla 84,000 DN 2,300
Hanmi Science 38,800 DN 150
SamsungElecMech 121,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 62,500 DN 300
KSOE 125,500 DN 1,000
Hanwha Chem 18,850 DN 200
OCI 61,800 DN 1,200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,500 UP 700
KorZinc 429,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,110 DN 60
SYC 50,800 0
HyundaiMipoDock 45,450 DN 650
IS DONGSEO 31,050 DN 100
S-Oil 97,200 DN 600
LG Innotek 135,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 232,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 49,100 DN 650
KumhoPetrochem 77,400 DN 300
Mobis 257,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,750 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 10,850 0
S-1 94,900 UP 300
Hanchem 106,500 UP 1,500
DWS 29,000 DN 100
UNID 47,600 UP 850
KEPCO 27,900 0
SamsungSecu 39,450 0
SKTelecom 242,500 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 42,350 DN 1,250
HyundaiElev 67,700 DN 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,200 UP 350
Hanon Systems 11,350 UP 100
SK 262,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,140 DN 70
GKL 19,600 UP 100
Handsome 30,650 DN 250
WJ COWAY 91,300 DN 1,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 137,000 DN 500
